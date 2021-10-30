JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 216,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77. The company has a market cap of $776.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.66, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BJRI. Wedbush cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

