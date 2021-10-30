Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.13

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.13 and last traded at $30.12, with a volume of 85692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $156,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $599,017. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 43.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

