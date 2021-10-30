Justin Coulombe Sells 3,593 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $89,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Justin Coulombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Justin Coulombe sold 1,059 shares of Momentive Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $24,357.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Justin Coulombe sold 1,776 shares of Momentive Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $34,259.04.

NASDAQ MNTV opened at $22.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $42,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $32,493,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $3,530,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $22,929,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $3,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

