KARMA Hits Market Capitalization of $47.07 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 31% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. KARMA has a market capitalization of $47.07 million and $1,450.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001585 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 71.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005564 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00045418 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

