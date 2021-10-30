Kava (KAVA) Trading 1.9% Lower This Week

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. During the last week, Kava has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Kava coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.69 or 0.00009238 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $520.68 million and approximately $103.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00101703 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000684 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00017253 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.19 or 0.00428612 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00049353 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 149,147,761 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

