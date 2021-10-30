KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stake Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 1,260.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,111 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.28% of KB Home worth $10,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,018,000 after acquiring an additional 154,533 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in KB Home by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in KB Home by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,731,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,230,000 after purchasing an additional 36,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,648,000 after purchasing an additional 51,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in KB Home by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $40.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36. KB Home has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.82.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,426,138.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBH has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

