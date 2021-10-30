KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 90.3% from the September 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.81.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KBC Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €74.00 ($87.06) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KBC Group from €60.00 ($70.59) to €65.00 ($76.47) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.39.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

