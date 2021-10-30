KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 90.3% from the September 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.81.
KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.
KBC Group Company Profile
KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.
