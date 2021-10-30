Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE KMPR traded down $7.08 on Friday, reaching $63.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Kemper has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $83.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.22 and its 200-day moving average is $71.86.

Get Kemper alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In other Kemper news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kemper stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Kemper worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.