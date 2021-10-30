Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,085 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Surmodics worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 22.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Surmodics from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $772.12 million, a P/E ratio of 556.66, a PEG ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.20. Surmodics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $23.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Surmodics news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $77,197.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Manders sold 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $139,136.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $695,714 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

