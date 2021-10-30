Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper updated its FY21 guidance to $1.58-1.61 EPS.

KDP stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.09. 7,624,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,447,881. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.25. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

