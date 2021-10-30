Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.58-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.60.
Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.09. 7,624,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,447,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a d rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.14.
In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
