Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.58-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.60.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.09. 7,624,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,447,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a d rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.14.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.