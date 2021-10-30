KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Mistras Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mistras Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

MG has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Mistras Group stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $289.02 million, a P/E ratio of 122.77 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $12.57.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $177.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.90 million.

In related news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $39,387.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 184,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,092.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MG. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 368,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 35.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mistras Group Company Profile

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

