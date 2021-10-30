KeyCorp Comments on Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of J opened at $140.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.68 and its 200-day moving average is $135.33. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $93.27 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.