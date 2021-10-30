KeyCorp Increases Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $23.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s current price.

MGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 2.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 116,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 438,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

