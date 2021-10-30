KeyFi Reaches Market Cap of $2.53 Million (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 30th. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00001514 BTC on major exchanges. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and $19,795.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KeyFi has traded up 154.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00068526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00073742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00098156 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,118.77 or 0.99745214 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,360.43 or 0.07001617 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00025006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

