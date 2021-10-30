Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $22.25 on Friday, reaching $187.15. 330,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,774. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.85. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $252.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

KNSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.83.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

