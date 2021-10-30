Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Up 102.7% in October

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 102.7% from the September 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNBWY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.46. 25,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,709. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.43. Kirin has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $24.15.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. Kirin had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kirin will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

