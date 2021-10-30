Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Kite Realty Group Trust updated its Q3 guidance to $0.33 EPS.
Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,664,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.41. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $23.14.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,637 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.
About Kite Realty Group Trust
Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.
