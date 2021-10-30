KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.95-$5.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.225-$2.425 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion.KLA also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $4.950-$5.850 EPS.

Shares of KLAC traded up $17.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $372.76. 1,604,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,462. KLA has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $388.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.10. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KLA from $378.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $397.00.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.