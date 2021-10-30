Klaytn Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.02 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 30th. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and $101.22 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $1.60 or 0.00002589 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00069080 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00069904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00095961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,465.09 or 0.99735619 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,255.71 or 0.06905482 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00024050 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,709,505,875 coins and its circulating supply is 2,517,908,291 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

