Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Short Interest Update

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 161.1% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:KNCAY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 83.42 and a beta of 1.01. Konica Minolta has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Konica Minolta had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Konica Minolta will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Konica Minolta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

