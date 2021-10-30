Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Short Interest Update

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 161.1% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS:KNCAY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 83.42 and a beta of 1.01. Konica Minolta has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Konica Minolta had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Konica Minolta will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Konica Minolta Company Profile
Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.
