Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Down 67.5% in October

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the September 30th total of 273,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKPNY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 204,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,528. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $3.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KKPNY. Barclays upgraded Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke KPN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

