Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kosmos Energy from $2.40 to $3.95 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.20.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Shares of KOS opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 3.78. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $384.12 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 231.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 691,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 483,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,450,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,873,000 after buying an additional 653,577 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 46.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 776,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 246,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,074,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 38,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.