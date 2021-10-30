Krystal Biotech Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,376 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,227% compared to the typical volume of 405 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.09. 104,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,742. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $87.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.14. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRYS. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 31.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,767,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,218,000 after purchasing an additional 426,020 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 23.0% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,060,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 385,096 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 101.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 171,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth about $9,630,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 827.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 126,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 112,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

