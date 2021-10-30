K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €17.00 by Warburg Research

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been given a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €13.95 ($16.41) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €12.24 ($14.40).

ETR:SDF opened at €14.90 ($17.52) on Thursday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €5.61 ($6.60) and a 52 week high of €14.53 ($17.09). The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

