KuCoin Token (KCS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.45 Billion

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 30th. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $1.45 billion and $27.20 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.06 or 0.00029307 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00048846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.63 or 0.00239514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00097268 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

