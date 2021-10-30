Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Short Interest Update

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kunlun Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Kunlun Energy alerts:

Shares of KLYCY stock remained flat at $$8.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. 98 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. Kunlun Energy has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.3222 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Kunlun Energy’s payout ratio is 45.76%.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kunlun Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kunlun Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.