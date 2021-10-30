LABS Group Trading 24.1% Higher This Week (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last week, LABS Group has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. LABS Group has a market cap of $25.92 million and $1.46 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00070088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00070721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00095492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,544.44 or 1.00054029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,282.17 or 0.06961616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00023042 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

