Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $909.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.79%.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,250 shares of company stock worth $201,723 over the last 90 days. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

