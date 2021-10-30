Lambda (LAMB) Price Tops $0.0119

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Lambda has a market cap of $17.09 million and $4.97 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lambda

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,436,351,252 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

