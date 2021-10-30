Lamden 1-Day Volume Tops $3.41 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 30th. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $73.98 million and $3.41 million worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000848 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lamden has traded up 444.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

