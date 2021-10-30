Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Land Securities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $9.80 on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06.
About Land Securities Group
Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.
