Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Land Securities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $9.80 on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4666 per share. This represents a yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th.

About Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.