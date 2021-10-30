Landshare Price Hits $3.94 on Exchanges (LAND)

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Landshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.94 or 0.00006388 BTC on exchanges. Landshare has a market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $596,061.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Landshare has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00048806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.59 or 0.00239162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00013050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00097114 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Landshare Coin Profile

LAND is a coin. Its launch date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,789,119 coins and its circulating supply is 884,045 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Landshare Coin Trading

