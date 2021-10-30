Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,655,000 after purchasing an additional 395,565 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at $44,179,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,490,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,284,000 after purchasing an additional 533,500 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at $17,508,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at $16,763,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $28,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMRX stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.59. Chimerix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 3,035.43%. On average, analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMRX shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Chimerix Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

