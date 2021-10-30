Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Holdings in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in AlloVir were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 25,370.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 71,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AlloVir by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 117,711 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AlloVir by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 78,429 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 1,437.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 87,677 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AlloVir by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the period. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALVR opened at $24.01 on Friday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.77.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $36,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $192,826.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,888 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

