Legal & General Group Plc Has $131,000 Stock Position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MANU. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter worth $87,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 16.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Shares of Manchester United stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Manchester United plc has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $705.28 million, a PE ratio of -108.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $94.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Manchester United from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU).

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.