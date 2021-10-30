Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,179 Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 37,727 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $799,000. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

MAXN stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $768.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.80 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAXN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.