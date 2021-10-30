LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of LMAT traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.01. 359,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,314. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

LMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

