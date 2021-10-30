Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Update

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,600 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the September 30th total of 392,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lenovo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS:LNVGY traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $21.96. 53,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,744. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 35.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

