Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the September 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Levere stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Levere has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71.

Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Levere in the second quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Levere in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,911,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Levere in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Levere in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,890,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levere during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. 23.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levere Company Profile

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

