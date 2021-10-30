Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 34,918.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 300,812 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,953 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $7,011,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 467.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,788 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $26,081,000 after buying an additional 898,461 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 429.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,724 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 72,777 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,225 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $17,334,000 after buying an additional 38,629 shares in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

NYSE LEVI opened at $26.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $826,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $973,046.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,298 shares of company stock worth $4,398,600 over the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.