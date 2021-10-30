Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. Lexington Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on LXP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,719,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,343,000 after acquiring an additional 431,917 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,681,000 after buying an additional 4,479,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,190,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,089,000 after buying an additional 151,470 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $76,840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,330,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,701,000 after purchasing an additional 200,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LXP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,084. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.61. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

