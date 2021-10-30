Liberum Capital Cuts Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Price Target to GBX 66

Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) had its price objective decreased by Liberum Capital from GBX 71 ($0.93) to GBX 66 ($0.86) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON ORCH opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97. Orchard Funding Group has a one year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 66.86 ($0.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 56.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 55.98.

Get Orchard Funding Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Orchard Funding Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Orchard Funding Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, and finance services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Funding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Funding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.