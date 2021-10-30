Lightning Achieves Market Cap of $35.49 Million (LIGHT)

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Lightning has a market capitalization of $35.49 million and $1.17 million worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000899 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lightning has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00048898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.10 or 0.00247772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00097473 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Lightning

Lightning is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Lightning Coin Trading

