Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €325.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LIN. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Linde in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($388.24) price target on Linde in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €282.00 ($331.76) price target on Linde in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price target on Linde in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on Linde in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €280.74 ($330.28).

Shares of LIN opened at €278.50 ($327.65) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €262.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is €251.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. Linde has a 52-week low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a 52-week high of €271.55 ($319.47).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

