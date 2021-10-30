Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lion Corporation is involved in the manufacture and sale of toothpastes, toothbrushes, soaps, cleansers, hair- and skin-care products, cooking-related products and pharmaceuticals. Lion Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIOPF opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98. Lion has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $829.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.00 million. Lion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lion will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lion Company Profile

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

