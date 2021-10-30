LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LiveOne had a negative return on equity of 391.37% and a negative net margin of 45.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of LVO traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $2.29. 2,109,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,623. The stock has a market cap of $179.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. LiveOne has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

