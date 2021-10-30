LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). LivePerson reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,280,000 after buying an additional 474,513 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,215,000 after buying an additional 183,772 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 7.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,950,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,585,000 after buying an additional 212,150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 50.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after buying an additional 976,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after buying an additional 87,103 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LPSN traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.17. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $47.62 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.56.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.