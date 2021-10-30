LKQ Co. (LKQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 2nd

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $55.08 on Friday. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.