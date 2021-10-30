LKQ Co. (LKQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 2nd

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.
NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $55.08 on Friday. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.
LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
LKQ Company Profile
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
