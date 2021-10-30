LMR Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 4,440 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $666.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $653.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $621.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.40, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.12 and a 1-year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.87, for a total value of $2,063,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

